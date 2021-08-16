Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.610-$1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $308 million-$314 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.05 million.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $20.02 on Monday. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $867.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIVO. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

