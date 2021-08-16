Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) COO Sells $100,406.25 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:MTH traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $115.00. 180,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.45. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after buying an additional 946,841 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $8,500,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,159,000 after buying an additional 465,308 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $31,201,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $24,979,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.11.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

