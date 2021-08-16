Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) COO Sells $100,406.25 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:MTH traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $115.00. 180,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.45. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.11.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.