Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) SVP Kruif John De Sells 2,787 Shares

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.10. 4,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,183. Merus has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $734.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.84.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Merus by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 26.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Merus by 3,238.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

