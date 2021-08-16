Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Update

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE MTR opened at $5.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.06. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Royalty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 294.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

