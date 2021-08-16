Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Hits $2.49 on Top Exchanges

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $5.77 million and approximately $106,000.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00005383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.