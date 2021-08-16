Method Finance (MTHD) Hits Market Cap of $1.32 Million

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Method Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Method Finance has traded up 80.5% against the U.S. dollar. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $64,817.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Method Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00060932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00016648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.30 or 0.00906143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00047960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00104761 BTC.

About Method Finance

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,170,646 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Method Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Method Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Method Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Method Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.