MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MetLife by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after buying an additional 106,677 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 21.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in MetLife by 30.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in MetLife by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in MetLife by 5.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 109,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET stock opened at $62.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.00.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

