Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.41 Per Share

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Metro in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $3.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.54. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Get Metro alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Metro to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.80.

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$63.87 on Monday. Metro has a twelve month low of C$52.63 and a twelve month high of C$66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00. The firm has a market cap of C$15.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.