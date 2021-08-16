Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.68

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 20477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MILE. Piper Sandler cut shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The business had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Metromile by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Metromile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Metromile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Metromile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Metromile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metromile Company Profile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

