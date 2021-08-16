Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Short Interest Down 46.2% in July

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the July 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OUKPY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.51. 4,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,574. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

OUKPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 26th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

