Mettalex Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.78 Million (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Mettalex has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Mettalex has a market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mettalex coin can now be bought for about $3.29 or 0.00007135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00053269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00132628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00157299 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,103.70 or 1.00036050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.83 or 0.00904438 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.51 or 0.06827320 BTC.

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8

Buying and Selling Mettalex

