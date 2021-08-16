Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells $187,721.12 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total value of $187,721.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE MTD traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,543.41. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $926.88 and a 1 year high of $1,537.66. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,421.36.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

