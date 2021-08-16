Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells $187,721.12 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total value of $187,721.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE MTD traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,543.41. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $926.88 and a 1 year high of $1,537.66. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,421.36.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.
MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.
About Mettler-Toledo International
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.
