MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.69.

MFA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE:MFA opened at $4.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.74.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 81.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $23,272,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth $2,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

