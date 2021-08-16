M&G plc (LON:MNG) Insider John W. Foley Purchases 50,000 Shares

M&G plc (LON:MNG) insider John W. Foley bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £112,000 ($146,328.72).

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 221.20 ($2.89) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 232.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 3.93. M&G plc has a one year low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a one year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 234 ($3.06) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. M&G has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 243.33 ($3.18).

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

