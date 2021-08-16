M&G plc (LON:MNG) Insider John W. Foley Purchases 50,000 Shares

M&G plc (LON:MNG) insider John W. Foley bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £112,000 ($146,328.72).
Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 221.20 ($2.89) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 232.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 3.93. M&G plc has a one year low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a one year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.
About M&G
M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.
