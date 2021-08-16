MIB Coin Price Tops $0.0030 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 58.8% against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $439,676.36 and $40.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00027067 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00043142 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 423,782,281 coins and its circulating supply is 146,480,353 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

