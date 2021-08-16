Michael D. Keller Sells 3,431 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.36. 272,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,026. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,482,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

