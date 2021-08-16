Michael Darrow Purchases 64,000 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) CEO Michael Darrow purchased 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $251,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TRUE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,074. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $380.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 584.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.