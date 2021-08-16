Michael John Short Sells 2,693 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CHRW traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.32. The stock had a trading volume of 726,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,072. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

