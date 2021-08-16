Michael M. Selzer Sells 4,285 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Stock

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $180,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CYBE stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $42.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,679. CyberOptics Co. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $48.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $308.91 million, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.59.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,252,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 440,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after buying an additional 181,880 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth $2,762,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CyberOptics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 36,886 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,466,000. 53.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYBE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

