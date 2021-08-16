MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $496,554.12 and $69.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001964 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 74.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006358 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00073806 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.