Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,119,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,857 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.10% of Micron Technology worth $95,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

MU traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.87. The company had a trading volume of 917,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,305,963. The company has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,122 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,198. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

