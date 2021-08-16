Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lowered by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,120 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.7% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

Shares of MSFT opened at $292.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $292.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.