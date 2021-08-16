Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,345 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $292.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $292.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

