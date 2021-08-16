MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock Holdings Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) by 189.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 889,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,634 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.78% of MICT worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MICT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MICT by 556.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MICT by 223.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 754,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MICT by 141.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 469,585 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MICT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MICT in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of MICT in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:MICT opened at $1.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10. MICT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.94 million during the quarter.

MICT Profile

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

