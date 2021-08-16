Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 385,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.46% of PAVmed as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PAVmed by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 74,502 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. CWM LLC grew its position in PAVmed by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in PAVmed by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 52,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PAVmed alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PAVmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $6.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $515.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.31. PAVmed Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $7.79.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.