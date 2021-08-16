Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 130,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Clene as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clene by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth $1,491,000. 4.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clene alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Clene in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

CLNN stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $525.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.04. Clene Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 15.08, a quick ratio of 12.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Clene Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin bought 207,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,944.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.