Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,075 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of Thryv worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THRY. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth $19,879,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth $4,771,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 71,139 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth $3,452,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THRY. William Blair set a $33.54 target price on Thryv in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thryv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $32.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

