Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) by 116.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,310 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.49% of Vitru worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of VTRU opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Vitru Limited has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $396.83 million and a P/E ratio of 33.10.

Get Vitru alerts:

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vitru Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Vitru in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vitru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vitru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.