Millennium Management LLC Buys 25,197 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 228.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $52.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

