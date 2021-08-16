Millennium Management LLC Buys 62,675 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,675 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,798 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $13,551,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $14,055,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 561,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 282,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 450,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 200,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

