Millennium Management LLC Buys New Shares in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of MYR Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MYR Group by 217.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in MYR Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYRG opened at $99.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.03. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.