Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 258,132 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 258,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 85.17, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

