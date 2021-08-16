Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 58,866 The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,866 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of The9 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The9 in the first quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in The9 in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The9 in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in The9 in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

The9 stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38. The9 Limited has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $89.20.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

