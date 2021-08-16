Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 87,484 Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 87,484 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Aspen Aerogels as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 20.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPN opened at $35.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.61. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $41.85.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

