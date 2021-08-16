Millennium Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,890 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 105,908 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,319 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after acquiring an additional 493,931 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 440,027 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $7,498,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $5,823,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $631.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on COLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

