Millennium Management LLC Cuts Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,295 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Hess Midstream worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 4,903.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 661,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 648,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 162,513 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 142,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 19,913 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HESM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

HESM stock opened at $24.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 2.25. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $27.62.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.20%.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

