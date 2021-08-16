Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,207 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $39.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $40.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

