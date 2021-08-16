Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 92.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137,567 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,178.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $143.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $147.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

