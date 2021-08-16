Millennium Management LLC Decreases Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,905 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,350 shares of company stock worth $6,368,808. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $316.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $336.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.23.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.94.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

