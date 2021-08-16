Millennium Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Inhibrx worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at $1,620,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the first quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 21.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 104,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

INBX stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Inhibrx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -12.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 114.87% and a negative net margin of 742.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Inhibrx Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

