Millennium Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 197,133 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Hub Group worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $67.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

