Millennium Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) by 1,202.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Gravity worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRVY. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gravity by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 30,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Gravity alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ GRVY opened at $93.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $646.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.51. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $239.90.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 17.60%.

Gravity Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.