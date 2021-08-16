Millennium Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 189.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 342,301 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 16.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

ABUS stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.87.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Arbutus Biopharma Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.