Millennium Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737,160 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 145,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 42,812 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,005,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REZI opened at $31.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

