Millennium Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 386,161 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Harsco worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Harsco in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Harsco by 3,222.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Harsco in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

HSC opened at $18.93 on Monday. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -631.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HSC. Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

