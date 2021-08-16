Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Methanex worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth about $36,165,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Methanex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,712,000 after acquiring an additional 759,839 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Methanex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,770,000 after acquiring an additional 633,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Methanex by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 508,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth about $5,848,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

Shares of MEOH opened at $33.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.94%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

