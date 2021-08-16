Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 612.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,047 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of PQ Group worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PQ Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PQG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

NYSE PQG opened at $15.65 on Monday. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.84.

PQ Group Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

