Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 255.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,706 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.40% of TrueCar worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 584.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 333,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,442 shares in the company, valued at $683,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,053 shares of company stock worth $462,833. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.30. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $374.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.13.

TrueCar Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

