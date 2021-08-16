Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,061 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 52.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $1.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $72.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NERV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

