Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $230.14 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $138.94 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

